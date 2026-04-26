Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Has $12.43 Million Position in Ares Management Corporation $ARES

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH increased its holdings in shares of Ares Management Corporation (NYSE:ARES - Free Report) by 29.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,724 shares of the asset manager's stock after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings in Ares Management were worth $12,430,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in shares of Ares Management by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 190 shares of the asset manager's stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Horizon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Ares Management during the 3rd quarter valued at about $51,000. 50.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Ares Management Price Performance

NYSE:ARES opened at $115.36 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $38.01 billion, a PE ratio of 68.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.52. Ares Management Corporation has a 12 month low of $95.80 and a 12 month high of $195.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company's 50-day moving average price is $111.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.44.

Ares Management (NYSE:ARES - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The asset manager reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.71 by ($0.26). Ares Management had a return on equity of 19.04% and a net margin of 9.41%.The company had revenue of $1.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Ares Management Corporation will post 6.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ares Management Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 17th were given a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 17th. This is a positive change from Ares Management's previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.7%. Ares Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 319.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on ARES shares. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $180.00 to $173.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Ares Management from $178.00 to $163.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Wolfe Research set a $210.00 price target on shares of Ares Management and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Ares Management from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price target for the company from $182.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Ares Management from $165.00 to $131.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $166.73.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ares Management

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Judy D. Olian bought 480 shares of Ares Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 20th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $124.43 per share, for a total transaction of $59,726.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 29,734 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,699,801.62. This trade represents a 1.64% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ashish Bhutani purchased 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $126.61 per share, with a total value of $1,266,100.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director owned 34,071 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,313,729.31. The trade was a 41.54% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. 36.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ares Management Company Profile

Ares Management Corporation NYSE: ARES is a global alternative asset manager that provides investment solutions across credit, private equity and real estate. The firm originates and manages capital across a range of strategies including direct lending, syndicated and special situations credit, private equity buyouts and growth investments, and real estate equity and debt. Ares serves institutional investors, insurance companies, pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, and high‑net‑worth clients through both commingled funds and bespoke managed account structures.

Within credit, Ares offers strategies spanning leveraged loans, structured credit, opportunistic and distressed debt, and specialty finance, with an emphasis on underwriting, portfolio construction and active asset management.

Further Reading

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