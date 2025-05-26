Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Invests $786.94 Million in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 4,132,232 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $786,942,000. Alphabet comprises 1.6% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GOOG. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. LSV Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. WealthTrak Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Noble Wealth Management PBC bought a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth about $43,000. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOG opened at $169.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $208.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $176.56.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $90.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. Alphabet's revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.50%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 9th. This is a positive change from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Alphabet's payout ratio is currently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.53, for a total value of $33,106.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,813 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,293,285.89. This represents a 2.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 1,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,606,213.28. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 164,654 shares of company stock worth $26,793,380. Insiders own 12.99% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

GOOG has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $209.00 to $173.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 11th. Benchmark reiterated a "negative" rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Tigress Financial reissued a "strong-buy" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Citigroup reaffirmed a "sell" rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $220.00 price objective on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and five have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Alphabet currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $203.94.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

