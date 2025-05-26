Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New $202.02 Million Investment in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,244,730 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $202,017,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.08% of Coca-Cola as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Coca-Cola alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Crowley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Mainstream Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coca-Cola during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. REAP Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 57.5% in the fourth quarter. REAP Financial Group LLC now owns 570 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 41.9% in the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 613 shares of the company's stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. 70.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Nikolaos Koumettis sold 54,708 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.96, for a total value of $3,882,079.68. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 246,909 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $17,520,662.64. This represents a 18.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James Quincey sold 145,435 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.01, for a total value of $10,327,339.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 342,546 shares of the company's stock, valued at $24,324,191.46. The trade was a 29.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 443,349 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,324. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on KO shares. DZ Bank raised shares of Coca-Cola from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Coca-Cola from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Coca-Cola from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coca-Cola presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $75.81.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Coca-Cola

Coca-Cola Stock Up 0.9%

Coca-Cola stock opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $60.62 and a 1-year high of $74.38. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.03. The company has a market cap of $309.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 0.47.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 45.37% and a net margin of 22.59%. The company had revenue of $11.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $11.23 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.72 EPS. Coca-Cola's revenue for the quarter was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Coca-Cola's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.60%.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Coca-Cola, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Coca-Cola wasn't on the list.

While Coca-Cola currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here