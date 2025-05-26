Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,959,710 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $217,979,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.06% of Bank of America as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bank of America during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,226,989,000. Capital World Investors increased its position in Bank of America by 23.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 88,210,527 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,876,853,000 after buying an additional 17,031,143 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Bank of America by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 122,437,422 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $5,381,126,000 after buying an additional 11,691,451 shares during the last quarter. Amundi boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 37.1% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 37,819,980 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,747,658,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231,001 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bank of America by 17.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 67,935,940 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $2,985,785,000 after acquiring an additional 9,980,859 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.71% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Bank of America from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Bank of America from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Cfra Research raised their target price on Bank of America to $47.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and four have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $47.50.

Bank of America Price Performance

NYSE BAC opened at $43.20 on Monday. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $33.07 and a 1 year high of $48.08. The business's fifty day moving average is $40.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $325.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.10. Bank of America had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 14.10%. The company had revenue of $27.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.83 billion. On average, research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bank of America Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. Bank of America's payout ratio is presently 30.95%.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Further Reading

