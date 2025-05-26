Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Makes New Investment in ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 226,756 shares of the information technology services provider's stock, valued at approximately $240,389,000. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.11% of ServiceNow as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in ServiceNow by 6.6% during the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 633 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $671,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $2,919,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 31.8% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 572 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $606,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the period. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC grew its holdings in ServiceNow by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Moody Lynn & Lieberson LLC now owns 32,784 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $34,755,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. increased its position in shares of ServiceNow by 35.9% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,230 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $1,304,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.18% of the company's stock.

In other ServiceNow news, General Counsel Russell S. Elmer sold 62 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $63,426.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 4,332 shares in the company, valued at $4,431,636. The trade was a 1.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Jacqueline P. Canney sold 66 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,023.00, for a total transaction of $67,518.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 3,027 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,096,621. This trade represents a 2.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,619 shares of company stock worth $5,230,568. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on NOW. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on ServiceNow from $1,010.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $1,025.00 price target (up previously from $900.00) on shares of ServiceNow in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on ServiceNow from $1,128.00 to $1,160.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Erste Group Bank upgraded ServiceNow from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a "market outperform" rating and issued a $1,300.00 price target on shares of ServiceNow in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,062.50.

Shares of NOW opened at $1,005.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market cap of $208.14 billion, a PE ratio of 147.22, a P/E/G ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 0.97. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $881.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $974.98. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 1-year low of $637.99 and a 1-year high of $1,198.09.

ServiceNow (NYSE:NOW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.78 by $0.26. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 17.11% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.41 EPS. ServiceNow's revenue for the quarter was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 8.93 EPS for the current year.

ServiceNow announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, January 29th that permits the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the information technology services provider to reacquire up to 1.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company's board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

ServiceNow, Inc provides end to-end intelligent workflow automation platform solutions for digital businesses in the North America, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates the Now platform for end-to-end digital transformation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, process mining, performance analytics, and collaboration and development tools.

