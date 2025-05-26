Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH bought a new stake in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 7,266,291 shares of the information services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,375,509,000. Alphabet makes up approximately 2.7% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Alphabet as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of GOOGL. Brucke Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,061,000. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV lifted its position in Alphabet by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Azzad Asset Management Inc. ADV now owns 111,486 shares of the information services provider's stock worth $21,104,000 after buying an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC boosted its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Omnia Family Wealth LLC now owns 10,026 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $1,898,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Landaas & Co. WI ADV grew its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Landaas & Co. WI ADV now owns 4,182 shares of the information services provider's stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tiptree Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 4th quarter valued at $12,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.03% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Alphabet from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on Alphabet from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an "outperform" rating and issued a $200.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Alphabet from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial raised their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and four have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $199.75.

Alphabet Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $168.47 on Monday. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $207.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $158.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $174.83. The stock has a market cap of $2.04 trillion, a P/E ratio of 20.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.01.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The information services provider reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.02 by $0.79. The company had revenue of $76.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $89.30 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 28.60% and a return on equity of 32.49%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. Analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 9th. This is a boost from Alphabet's previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Alphabet's dividend payout ratio is presently 9.36%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In related news, CAO Amie Thuener O'toole sold 1,374 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.47, for a total transaction of $238,347.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 15,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at $2,606,213.28. This trade represents a 8.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sundar Pichai sold 32,500 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.56, for a total value of $5,153,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,717,696 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,917,877.76. The trade was a 1.18% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 164,654 shares of company stock valued at $26,793,380. 11.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

