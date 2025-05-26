Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Purchases New Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 525,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $406,022,000. Eli Lilly and Company makes up approximately 0.8% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's holdings, making the stock its 13th largest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.06% of Eli Lilly and Company as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Knightsbridge Asset Management LLC now owns 813 shares of the company's stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Centerpoint Advisory Group acquired a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $514,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth about $834,000. CSM Advisors LLC raised its position in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. CSM Advisors LLC now owns 1,045 shares of the company's stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 30.2% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,739 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,202,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.53% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.2%

LLY opened at $713.99 on Monday. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $789.29 and its 200 day simple moving average is $803.22. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1-year low of $677.09 and a 1-year high of $972.53. The stock has a market cap of $676.67 billion, a PE ratio of 60.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.64 by ($1.30). The company had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 23.51% and a return on equity of 85.24%. Eli Lilly and Company's revenue for the quarter was up 45.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LLY. Guggenheim reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an "overweight" rating and a $975.00 target price for the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $1,250.00 to $1,190.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Eli Lilly and Company from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and cut their price target for the stock from $892.00 to $888.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,029.00 to $1,038.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

View Our Latest Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,778,521.60. This trade represents a 14.62% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

Featured Stories

