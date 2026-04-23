Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 107,719 Shares of Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. $WBD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH cut its position in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD - Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,423,992 shares of the company's stock after selling 107,719 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.06% of Warner Bros. Discovery worth $40,820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TriaGen Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $443,000. Swedbank AB raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 3.7% in the third quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,065,445 shares of the company's stock worth $20,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,986 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth about $7,812,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery by 4.1% in the third quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 1,775,964 shares of the company's stock worth $34,685,000 after purchasing an additional 69,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth about $3,438,000. 59.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

WBD has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus reduced their target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $32.00 to $31.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Arete Research reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $31.25 target price on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 27th. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 27th. Benchmark restated a "hold" rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a report on Friday, February 27th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Sunday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have assigned a Buy rating, fifteen have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $26.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on WBD

Insider Transactions at Warner Bros. Discovery

In related news, insider Gerhard Zeiler sold 600,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.02, for a total value of $16,812,000.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 672,649 shares in the company, valued at $18,847,624.98. This represents a 47.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce Campbell sold 41,784 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.82, for a total value of $1,162,430.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 604,666 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,821,808.12. This represents a 6.46% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders have sold 8,206,827 shares of company stock valued at $230,674,025 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company's stock.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Performance

WBD opened at $27.33 on Thursday. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.06 and a 52-week high of $30.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $67.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 94.24 and a beta of 1.63. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $27.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $26.03.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.19). Warner Bros. Discovery had a net margin of 1.95% and a return on equity of 1.98%. The company had revenue of $9.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.20) EPS. The business's revenue was down 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post -0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Profile

Warner Bros. Discovery NASDAQ: WBD is a global media and entertainment company formed when WarnerMedia and Discovery, Inc combined their businesses in 2022. Headquartered in New York City, the company assembles a broad portfolio of film and television production, linear and cable networks, streaming services and consumer distribution operations. Its assets span well-known studio brands, premium scripted and unscripted programming, news and factual entertainment, and licensed franchise properties.

The company's core activities include film and television production and distribution through units such as Warner Bros.

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