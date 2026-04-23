Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Sells 39,509 Shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. $AWK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH lessened its stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK - Free Report) by 9.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 370,555 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 39,509 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.19% of American Water Works worth $48,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 14.5% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 350,471 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $48,782,000 after buying an additional 44,336 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 85,976 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $11,967,000 after buying an additional 4,553 shares during the period. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 10.7% during the 4th quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 489,371 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $63,863,000 after buying an additional 47,352 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,219,816 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $290,729,000 after buying an additional 47,977 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of American Water Works by 31.7% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 136,504 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $19,000,000 after buying an additional 32,834 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.58% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AWK. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of American Water Works in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Truist Financial started coverage on American Water Works in a research report on Tuesday. They set a "hold" rating and a $137.00 target price for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded American Water Works from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, April 18th. Barclays lifted their price objective on American Water Works from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America upgraded American Water Works from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $117.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Monday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $141.20.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on American Water Works

American Water Works Trading Down 0.8%

Shares of AWK opened at $131.02 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.46. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a 52-week low of $121.28 and a 52-week high of $150.51. The company has a market cap of $25.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.03, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.74.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 18th. The utilities provider reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.28 by ($0.04). American Water Works had a net margin of 21.61% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. American Water Works has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.020-6.120 EPS. Analysts predict that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Key Headlines Impacting American Water Works

Here are the key news stories impacting American Water Works this week:

Positive Sentiment: Kentucky Public Service Commission granted the first formal regulatory approval for American Water’s proposed merger with Essential Utilities, advancing the deal timeline and reducing one source of execution risk. This is the most important near-term positive fundamental development for AWK. Article Title

Kentucky Public Service Commission granted the first formal regulatory approval for American Water’s proposed merger with Essential Utilities, advancing the deal timeline and reducing one source of execution risk. This is the most important near-term positive fundamental development for AWK. Positive Sentiment: Dividend outlook and long-term yield profile remain attractive to income investors — coverage pieces highlight AWK’s long dividend growth record, supporting buy-and-hold interest. Article Title

Dividend outlook and long-term yield profile remain attractive to income investors — coverage pieces highlight AWK’s long dividend growth record, supporting buy-and-hold interest. Neutral Sentiment: Truist initiated coverage with a "hold" rating and a $137 price target — the note establishes a benchmark for investors but does not signal strong conviction to buy; the target implies only modest upside from current levels. Article Title

Truist initiated coverage with a "hold" rating and a $137 price target — the note establishes a benchmark for investors but does not signal strong conviction to buy; the target implies only modest upside from current levels. Neutral Sentiment: Multiple Earth Day and community/ESG announcements (water conservation tips, grants totaling ~$1.5M) reinforce the company's environmental and community positioning but are routine PR items unlikely to materially change near-term valuation. Article Title

Multiple Earth Day and community/ESG announcements (water conservation tips, grants totaling ~$1.5M) reinforce the company's environmental and community positioning but are routine PR items unlikely to materially change near-term valuation. Negative Sentiment: Regulatory path is still incomplete — the Kentucky PSC sign-off is only the first approval; remaining state and federal reviews could delay or change transaction terms, keeping deal risk elevated. Article Title

Regulatory path is still incomplete — the Kentucky PSC sign-off is only the first approval; remaining state and federal reviews could delay or change transaction terms, keeping deal risk elevated. Negative Sentiment: Recent operational/earnings context (Feb quarter EPS slightly missed estimates and guidance is conservative) keeps some investors cautious about near-term multiple expansion despite the merger news. (See company recent results and guidance in filings/earnings release.)

American Water Works Company Profile

American Water Works Company, Inc NYSE: AWK is a publicly traded utility company that provides water and wastewater services in the United States. Its core business is the operation, management and maintenance of regulated water and wastewater systems that deliver potable water, collect and treat wastewater, and provide related customer services to residential, commercial and industrial customers as well as municipalities. The company's operations include water treatment and distribution, wastewater collection and treatment, meter reading and billing, emergency repairs, and long-term infrastructure planning and capital project execution.

In addition to its regulated utility operations, American Water offers complementary nonregulated services and solutions that support system reliability and customer needs.

See Also

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