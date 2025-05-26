Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,894,131 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $454,042,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. comprises about 0.9% of Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH's portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned about 0.07% of JPMorgan Chase & Co. as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DDD Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 1,416 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $339,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,594 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Rappaport Reiches Capital Management LLC now owns 1,068 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Yoder Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,436 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,143 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,233,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 71.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

Shares of JPM stock opened at $260.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The company has a market capitalization of $724.70 billion, a PE ratio of 13.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.07. The firm's 50-day moving average is $243.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $248.41. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $190.88 and a 12 month high of $280.25.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 11th. The financial services provider reported $5.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.63 by $0.44. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The business had revenue of $45.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $43.62 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.44 EPS. The business's revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.'s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.49%.

Insider Buying and Selling at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CFO Jeremy Barnum sold 40,014 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.77, for a total transaction of $10,034,310.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 18,017 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,518,123.09. This trade represents a 68.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Stacey Friedman sold 2,821 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.71, for a total transaction of $749,567.91. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 68,757 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $18,269,422.47. This represents a 3.94% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 95,594 shares of company stock worth $23,991,061 over the last quarter. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on JPM shares. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $305.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $295.00 price objective (up from $260.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $220.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. Bank of America lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $285.00 to $284.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $285.00 price target (up from $255.00) on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $266.65.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

