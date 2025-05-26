Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Takes Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,296,491 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock, valued at approximately $216,047,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ORCL. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Oracle by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 15,727 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $2,621,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Oracle by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 153,580 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $25,593,000 after purchasing an additional 100,494 shares during the period. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oracle by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,838 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $1,139,000 after purchasing an additional 646 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oracle by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 21,352 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock valued at $3,558,000 after purchasing an additional 765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grimes & Company Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Oracle by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Grimes & Company Inc. now owns 12,204 shares of the enterprise software provider's stock worth $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the period. 42.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on ORCL shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Oracle from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $145.00 price target on Oracle and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Oracle from $210.00 to $180.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Oracle from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price objective on Oracle from $214.00 to $175.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $174.42.

In other Oracle news, Director Naomi O. Seligman sold 2,866 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.53, for a total transaction of $428,552.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 31,764 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,749,670.92. This trade represents a 8.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Leon E. Panetta sold 17,500 shares of Oracle stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.24, for a total transaction of $2,646,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 58,090 shares of the company's stock, valued at $8,785,531.60. The trade was a 23.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 27,366 shares of company stock worth $4,015,723 in the last quarter. 42.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $156.04 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $143.68 and a 200 day moving average of $161.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.15, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.27. Oracle Co. has a 52 week low of $114.55 and a 52 week high of $198.31.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 10th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.02). Oracle had a net margin of 21.16% and a return on equity of 133.25%. The company had revenue of $14.13 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.41 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Oracle Co. will post 5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 10th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 10th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is a positive change from Oracle's previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Oracle's dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Oracle Corporation offers products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise resource planning (ERP), Oracle Fusion cloud enterprise performance management, Oracle Fusion cloud supply chain and manufacturing management, Oracle Fusion cloud human capital management, Oracle Cerner healthcare, Oracle Advertising, and NetSuite applications suite, as well as Oracle Fusion Sales, Service, and Marketing.

