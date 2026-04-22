Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Holdings in BlackRock $BLK

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its holdings in shares of BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Free Report) by 12.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 156,053 shares of the asset manager's stock after selling 23,038 shares during the quarter. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned 0.10% of BlackRock worth $168,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investment Research & Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $6,201,000. Lingohr Asset Management GmbH purchased a new position in shares of BlackRock during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $700,000. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board lifted its stake in BlackRock by 6,347.9% during the third quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 42,234 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $49,239,000 after purchasing an additional 41,579 shares during the last quarter. Sienna Gestion lifted its stake in BlackRock by 51.5% during the third quarter. Sienna Gestion now owns 22,859 shares of the asset manager's stock worth $24,299,000 after purchasing an additional 7,773 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in BlackRock during the third quarter worth $83,247,000. 80.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BLK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,351.00 to $1,199.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. UBS Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,235.00 to $1,270.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on BlackRock from $1,181.00 to $1,313.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on BlackRock from $1,269.00 to $1,128.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Freedom Capital upgraded BlackRock from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, BlackRock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,269.06.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BlackRock

BlackRock Stock Performance

BLK stock opened at $1,043.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a current ratio of 2.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $162.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.20, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.48. BlackRock has a 1 year low of $864.51 and a 1 year high of $1,219.94. The stock's fifty day moving average is $1,011.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,064.90.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The asset manager reported $12.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $12.40 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $6.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.56 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 24.40%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 27.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $9.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that BlackRock will post 52.77 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In other BlackRock news, Director Stephen Cohen sold 225 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,069.56, for a total value of $240,651.00. Following the sale, the director directly owned 5,661 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,054,779.16. This trade represents a 3.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director J. Richard Kushel sold 385 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,084.91, for a total value of $417,690.35. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 3,335 shares in the company, valued at $3,618,174.85. This trade represents a 10.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,272 shares of company stock worth $69,823,426. 1.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Key Stories Impacting BlackRock

Here are the key news stories impacting BlackRock this week:

Positive Sentiment: BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on BlackRock to $1,250 and kept an "outperform" rating, signaling analyst confidence and upside vs. current levels. Read More.

BMO Capital Markets raised its price target on BlackRock to $1,250 and kept an "outperform" rating, signaling analyst confidence and upside vs. current levels. Read More. Positive Sentiment: BlackRock’s recent quarterly results and accompanying earnings transcript show continued strength: high revenue and net inflows that beat expectations and help justify valuations. These results are supporting sentiment that fundamentals remain intact. Read More.

BlackRock’s recent quarterly results and accompanying earnings transcript show continued strength: high revenue and net inflows that beat expectations and help justify valuations. These results are supporting sentiment that fundamentals remain intact. Read More. Positive Sentiment: The firm reported record first-quarter net inflows, reinforcing revenue growth visibility from fee-bearing AUM—an important driver for asset-manager stocks. Institutional ETF flows (including Bitcoin ETFs tied to IBIT) continue to move material dollars into products BlackRock manages. Read More. • Read More.

The firm reported record first-quarter net inflows, reinforcing revenue growth visibility from fee-bearing AUM—an important driver for asset-manager stocks. Institutional ETF flows (including Bitcoin ETFs tied to IBIT) continue to move material dollars into products BlackRock manages. Read More. • Read More. Neutral Sentiment: BlackRock continues a visible AI-driven transformation of its engineering and operations, which is a long-term efficiency and product-strengthening story but unlikely to change near-term revenue immediately. Read More.

BlackRock continues a visible AI-driven transformation of its engineering and operations, which is a long-term efficiency and product-strengthening story but unlikely to change near-term revenue immediately. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Routine corporate activity: BlackRock Canada announced monthly iShares distributions and the firm disclosed increased holdings in Rentokil—signals of steady business operations rather than market-moving events. Read More. • Read More.

Routine corporate activity: BlackRock Canada announced monthly iShares distributions and the firm disclosed increased holdings in Rentokil—signals of steady business operations rather than market-moving events. Read More. • Read More. Negative Sentiment: Competition in the crypto/ETF space is intensifying: Strategy (MSTR) has ramped bitcoin purchases and recently surpassed BlackRock’s IBIT holdings—this undercuts BlackRock’s dominance narrative in spot-BTC ETFs and could influence future ETF flows or headline perception. Read More.

Competition in the crypto/ETF space is intensifying: Strategy (MSTR) has ramped bitcoin purchases and recently surpassed BlackRock’s IBIT holdings—this undercuts BlackRock’s dominance narrative in spot-BTC ETFs and could influence future ETF flows or headline perception. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Crypto regulatory uncertainty (e.g., stalled clarity measures in Washington) remains a risk for further institutional product expansion; delays could slow new AUM growth tied to crypto products. Read More.

BlackRock Company Profile

BlackRock, Inc is a global investment management firm that provides a broad range of products and services to institutional, intermediary and individual investors. Its core activities include portfolio management across active and index strategies, exchange-traded funds (ETFs) under the iShares brand, fixed income, equity and multi-asset solutions, as well as alternatives such as private equity, real estate and infrastructure. The firm also offers cash management and liquidity solutions and retirement-focused products designed for defined contribution and defined benefit investors.

In addition to traditional investment management, BlackRock is known for its technology and risk management capabilities, most prominently its Aladdin platform, which combines portfolio management, trading and risk analytics and is used both internally and licensed to external clients.

Featured Stories

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