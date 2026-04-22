Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH Trims Stake in The Home Depot, Inc. $HD

Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH reduced its position in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 6.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 730,503 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after selling 52,694 shares during the period. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH owned approximately 0.07% of Home Depot worth $251,855,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HD. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Home Depot by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,918 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $10,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,203 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Home Depot by 7.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,598 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $952,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. grew its position in Home Depot by 14.1% in the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 11,587 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $4,248,000 after acquiring an additional 1,433 shares in the last quarter. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Home Depot in the second quarter worth $1,773,000. Finally, Financial Advisors Network Inc. grew its position in Home Depot by 11.3% in the second quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 2,368 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. 70.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Evercore cut their target price on shares of Home Depot from $425.00 to $415.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $435.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 17th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their target price on shares of Home Depot from $363.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price target on shares of Home Depot from $391.00 to $348.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Twenty investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $414.17.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HD

Home Depot News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Home Depot this week:

Home Depot Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:HD opened at $344.08 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $342.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $350.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $361.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 12 month low of $315.31 and a 12 month high of $426.75.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 24th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $38.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.01 billion. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 134.32%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.13 earnings per share. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.230-14.799 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.03 EPS for the current year.

Home Depot Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $2.33 per share. This represents a $9.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Home Depot's previous quarterly dividend of $2.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. Home Depot's payout ratio is currently 65.50%.

Insider Activity at Home Depot

In other news, CFO Richard V. Mcphail sold 2,550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $368.89, for a total transaction of $940,669.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 44,566 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $16,439,951.74. This represents a 5.41% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company's stock.

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc NYSE: HD is a leading home improvement retailer that operates large-format stores and an integrated online platform offering a broad range of products and services for do-it-yourself consumers, professional contractors and businesses. The company was founded in 1978 by Bernard Marcus and Arthur Blank and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia. Since opening its first stores at the end of the 1970s, Home Depot has grown into a multinational retailer known for its orange-branded stores and wide assortment of home improvement merchandise.

Home Depot's core business includes the sale of building materials, lumber, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, plumbing and electrical supplies, lawn and garden products, and home décor.

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