University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Acquires 1,482 Shares of Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated (NYSE:JLL - Free Report) by 9.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,967 shares of the financial services provider's stock after buying an additional 1,482 shares during the period. Jones Lang LaSalle makes up approximately 0.5% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle were worth $4,295,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CSS LLC IL boosted its holdings in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 6.9% during the 4th quarter. CSS LLC IL now owns 2,780 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $704,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its holdings in Jones Lang LaSalle by 33.6% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 202,111 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $51,162,000 after acquiring an additional 50,844 shares during the period. Vident Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 13,567 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $3,435,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 4th quarter worth about $590,000. Finally, Tidal Investments LLC boosted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.80% of the company's stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on JLL. Raymond James upped their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $317.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle from $340.00 to $305.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 11th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $325.00 to $280.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $327.00 to $285.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $315.83.

Shares of JLL stock opened at $214.78 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.29. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $229.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.39. Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated has a one year low of $192.94 and a one year high of $288.50. The firm has a market cap of $10.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.02 and a beta of 1.33.

Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The financial services provider reported $2.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.02 by $0.29. Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 10.20%. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.65 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.78 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated will post 16.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Jones Lang LaSalle Incorporated operates as a commercial real estate and investment management company. It engages in the buying, building, occupying, managing, and investing in a commercial, industrial, hotel, residential, and retail properties in Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific.

