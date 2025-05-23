University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Acquires 431 Shares of Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO - Free Report) by 65.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,088 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $2,166,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Fair Isaac by 24.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 60,521 shares of the technology company's stock worth $117,624,000 after buying an additional 12,038 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Fair Isaac by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 673,242 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $1,308,460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,466 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 35.7% in the 4th quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 175 shares of the technology company's stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 186 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Fair Isaac during the 4th quarter valued at about $870,000. 85.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FICO opened at $1,704.80 on Friday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 12 month low of $1,266.72 and a 12 month high of $2,402.52. The business's fifty day simple moving average is $1,925.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1,983.31. The company has a market cap of $41.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 78.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.40.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $7.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.33 by $0.48. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 53.40% and a net margin of 30.66%. The company had revenue of $498.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $500.45 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $6.14 earnings per share. Fair Isaac's revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Fair Isaac Co. will post 24.15 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on FICO shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fair Isaac from $2,250.00 to $2,100.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Fair Isaac from a "sector perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and raised their target price for the company from $2,040.00 to $2,170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Fair Isaac from $2,650.00 to $2,600.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $2,500.00 price objective (up previously from $2,225.00) on shares of Fair Isaac in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Fair Isaac from $1,775.00 to $1,837.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $2,299.31.

In other news, EVP Thomas A. Bowers sold 4,077 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,057.05, for a total value of $8,386,592.85. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 9,974 shares in the company, valued at $20,517,016.70. This represents a 29.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO William J. Lansing sold 592 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,170.34, for a total transaction of $1,284,841.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 42,138 shares of the company's stock, valued at $91,453,786.92. This trade represents a 1.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 17,933 shares of company stock worth $35,250,629. Company insiders own 3.46% of the company's stock.

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and digital decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

