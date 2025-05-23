University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Acquires New Stake in LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. bought a new position in shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 82,642 shares of the auto parts company's stock, valued at approximately $3,037,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cromwell Holdings LLC grew its position in shares of LKQ by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Cromwell Holdings LLC now owns 742 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its holdings in LKQ by 618.0% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,673 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,440 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in LKQ by 107.8% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,099 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LKQ by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,815 shares of the auto parts company's stock worth $112,000 after acquiring an additional 553 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in LKQ by 92.5% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,890 shares of the auto parts company's stock valued at $106,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares during the period. 95.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LKQ Price Performance

LKQ stock opened at $40.51 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.46 billion, a PE ratio of 15.46 and a beta of 0.98. LKQ Co. has a one year low of $35.56 and a one year high of $46.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $40.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.44.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The auto parts company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.79. The firm had revenue of $3.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.58 billion. LKQ had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that LKQ Co. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LKQ Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 15th. LKQ's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 44.78%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LKQ

In other LKQ news, CEO Justin L. Jude bought 2,708 shares of LKQ stock in a transaction on Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $36.99 per share, with a total value of $100,168.92. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 280,777 shares of the company's stock, valued at $10,385,941.23. The trade was a 0.97% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dominick P. Zarcone sold 15,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.32, for a total transaction of $634,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 336,135 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,225,233.20. The trade was a 4.27% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,457,150 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of LKQ in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen cut LKQ from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on LKQ from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $52.60.

About LKQ

LKQ Corporation engages in the distribution of replacement parts, components, and systems used in the repair and maintenance of vehicles and specialty vehicle aftermarket products and accessories. It operates through four segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe, Specialty, and Self Service. The company distributes bumper covers, automotive body panels, and lights, as well as mechanical automotive parts and accessories; salvage products, including mechanical and collision parts comprising engines; transmissions; door assemblies; sheet metal products, such as trunk lids, fenders, and hoods; lights and bumper assemblies; scrap metal and other materials to metals recyclers; and brake pads, discs and sensors, clutches, steering and suspension products, filters, and oil and automotive fluids, as well as electrical products, including spark plugs and batteries.

Featured Articles

