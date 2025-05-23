University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Buys 2,646 Shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA - Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,315 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 2,646 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $2,196,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get HCA Healthcare alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of HCA. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,674,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of HCA Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth $361,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. grew its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,457 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 195.9% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 5,407 shares of the company's stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 3,580 shares during the period. Finally, City National Bank of Florida MSD bought a new position in shares of HCA Healthcare in the fourth quarter worth approximately $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company's stock.

Insider Activity

In other HCA Healthcare news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares in the company, valued at $4,670,420.72. This trade represents a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company's stock.

HCA Healthcare Stock Down 1.4%

Shares of NYSE:HCA opened at $376.53 on Friday. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.98 and a 52-week high of $417.14. The stock has a market cap of $90.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.46. The business's 50 day moving average is $345.81 and its 200 day moving average is $329.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07.

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.75 by $0.70. The business had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.26 billion. HCA Healthcare had a net margin of 8.16% and a return on equity of 586.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $5.36 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 EPS for the current year.

HCA Healthcare Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be issued a $0.72 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. HCA Healthcare's dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on HCA shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an "overweight" rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of HCA Healthcare in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on HCA Healthcare in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. They issued a "neutral" rating for the company. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $392.00 to $366.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of HCA Healthcare from $384.00 to $376.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $381.13.

Get Our Latest Research Report on HCA Healthcare

HCA Healthcare Profile

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HCA Healthcare, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HCA Healthcare wasn't on the list.

While HCA Healthcare currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here