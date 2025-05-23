University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Buys 39,396 Shares of Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH - Free Report) by 85.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,352 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 39,396 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. owned 0.10% of Camping World worth $1,799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in Camping World by 195.0% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,534 shares of the company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,014 shares during the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of Camping World in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Sandia Investment Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Camping World in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. grew its position in Camping World by 33.4% during the 4th quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 5,546 shares of the company's stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 1,390 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaQuest LLC increased its holdings in Camping World by 494.9% during the 4th quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 7,865 shares of the company's stock valued at $166,000 after purchasing an additional 6,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.54% of the company's stock.

Camping World Price Performance

Shares of CWH stock opened at $15.86 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.99, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.13. Camping World Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $11.17 and a 12 month high of $25.97. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.67. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.46.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Camping World had a negative net margin of 0.40% and a negative return on equity of 23.77%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.40) EPS. Camping World's revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Camping World Holdings, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current year.

Camping World Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. Camping World's payout ratio is -108.70%.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Matthew D. Wagner acquired 5,725 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.61 per share, with a total value of $100,817.25. Following the completion of the purchase, the president now directly owns 300,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,294,270.40. This trade represents a 1.94% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 35.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CWH. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Camping World from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on Camping World from $28.00 to $16.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Baird R W downgraded shares of Camping World from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Camping World from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $21.00 in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Camping World from $16.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $21.56.

Camping World Profile

Camping World Holdings, Inc, together its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

