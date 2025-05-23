University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Buys 5,303 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) by 208.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,844 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,303 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SHW. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Sierra Ocean LLC purchased a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. WR Wealth Planners LLC lifted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors own 77.67% of the company's stock.

Shares of SHW stock opened at $352.87 on Friday. The stock's fifty day moving average price is $342.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $355.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $282.09 and a 1-year high of $400.42. The company has a market cap of $88.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.25.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.42 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 74.50% and a net margin of 11.61%. The company's revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. Sherwin-Williams's payout ratio is 29.87%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $385.00 to $355.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $380.00 target price (down previously from $423.00) on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $423.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $397.00.

In other news, insider Colin M. Davie sold 2,799 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.30, for a total transaction of $1,008,479.70. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,365 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,933,009.50. The trade was a 34.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

