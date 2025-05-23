University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Buys 8,120 Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS - Free Report) by 75.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,939 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the quarter. T-Mobile US makes up 0.5% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $4,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parr Mcknight Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in T-Mobile US in the fourth quarter worth $1,935,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.3% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 969 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 30.8% in the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 11,615 shares of the Wireless communications provider's stock valued at $2,564,000 after buying an additional 2,732 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the 4th quarter worth about $180,000. Finally, Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC acquired a new stake in T-Mobile US in the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. Institutional investors own 42.49% of the company's stock.

NASDAQ:TMUS opened at $240.82 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $252.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $243.49. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.21 and a 52-week high of $276.49. The company has a market cap of $273.44 billion, a PE ratio of 24.90, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.91.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.48 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $20.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.67 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 18.09% and a net margin of 13.93%. The business's revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 10.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on TMUS shares. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Evercore ISI upgraded T-Mobile US to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Scotiabank upgraded T-Mobile US from a "sector perform" rating to a "sector outperform" rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $275.00 to $277.50 in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. HSBC lowered T-Mobile US from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $270.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an "equal weight" rating on shares of T-Mobile US in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, T-Mobile US currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $257.68.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Srikant M. Datar sold 730 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $263.00, for a total value of $191,990.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,291 shares of the company's stock, valued at $865,533. The trade was a 18.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.67% of the company's stock.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

