University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Buys New Position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in AerCap Holdings (NYSE:AER - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,275 shares of the financial services provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,079,000.

Get AerCap alerts: Sign Up

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vise Technologies Inc. raised its stake in shares of AerCap by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. Vise Technologies Inc. now owns 6,314 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $604,000 after acquiring an additional 3,457 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in AerCap by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,608,099 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $249,595,000 after buying an additional 485,999 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of AerCap by 23.2% during the fourth quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 128,311 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $12,279,000 after buying an additional 24,198 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI purchased a new position in shares of AerCap in the fourth quarter worth about $9,943,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of AerCap by 149.0% in the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 13,432 shares of the financial services provider's stock valued at $1,285,000 after acquiring an additional 40,832 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.42% of the company's stock.

AerCap Stock Performance

Shares of AerCap stock opened at $112.04 on Friday. AerCap Holdings has a 12 month low of $82.21 and a 12 month high of $114.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.15.

AerCap (NYSE:AER - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The financial services provider reported $3.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.69 by $0.99. AerCap had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 13.98%. The company had revenue of $2.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.29 EPS. AerCap's quarterly revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that AerCap Holdings will post 11.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AerCap Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 14th will be paid a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 14th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. AerCap's payout ratio is currently 9.58%.

AerCap announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to purchase up to 4.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally a sign that the company's board believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on AerCap from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reiterated an "overweight" rating and set a $115.00 price target (up from $113.00) on shares of AerCap in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of AerCap from $101.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of AerCap from $120.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded AerCap to an "underperform" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AerCap currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $119.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on AerCap

AerCap Profile

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider AerCap, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and AerCap wasn't on the list.

While AerCap currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here