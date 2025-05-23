University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Buys New Stake in Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 47,786 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock, valued at approximately $1,219,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RPRX. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in Royalty Pharma by 417.6% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,087 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares in the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 3,953.3% during the 4th quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 1,216 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Royalty Pharma by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,530 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares during the period. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Royalty Pharma by 160.5% during the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 1,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 31.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,579 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.35% of the company's stock.

RPRX opened at $32.31 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock's fifty day moving average is $32.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.13. The company has a market capitalization of $18.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.28, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. Royalty Pharma plc has a 52 week low of $24.05 and a 52 week high of $34.32.

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.07. Royalty Pharma had a net margin of 37.94% and a return on equity of 24.40%. The company had revenue of $839.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.69 million. Analysts forecast that Royalty Pharma plc will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. Royalty Pharma's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.57%.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, May 16th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royalty Pharma from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of Royalty Pharma in a report on Friday, March 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $42.50.

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

