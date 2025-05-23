University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Buys Shares of 13,792 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 13,792 shares of the energy exploration company's stock, valued at approximately $1,691,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of EOG. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $735,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 826,038 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $101,256,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the period. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $352,000. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in EOG Resources by 27.2% during the 4th quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,579 shares of the energy exploration company's stock worth $3,013,000 after acquiring an additional 5,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC grew its holdings in EOG Resources by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Marble Harbor Investment Counsel LLC now owns 103,037 shares of the energy exploration company's stock valued at $12,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,150 shares during the period. 89.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EOG Resources Stock Down 0.5%

NYSE:EOG opened at $110.78 on Friday. EOG Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $102.52 and a twelve month high of $138.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $114.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $124.02.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy exploration company reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.75 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $5.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.92 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 29.18% and a return on equity of 23.77%. The company's revenue for the quarter was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.82 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EOG Resources Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 17th will be given a dividend of $0.975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 17th. This represents a $3.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. EOG Resources's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.18%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EOG has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $142.00 to $136.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Susquehanna lowered their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $161.00 to $156.00 and set a "positive" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen lowered EOG Resources from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on EOG Resources from $135.00 to $133.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed a "strong-buy" rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Tuesday. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $141.05.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EOG

Insider Buying and Selling at EOG Resources

In other news, COO Jeffrey R. Leitzell sold 4,037 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.76, for a total transaction of $515,767.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 47,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,098,240.32. This trade represents a 7.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company's stock.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas primarily in producing basins in the United States, the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago and internationally. The company was formerly known as Enron Oil & Gas Company.

Further Reading

