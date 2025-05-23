University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Cuts Stock Position in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW - Free Report) by 42.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 27,325 shares of the technology company's stock after selling 20,455 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. owned about 0.05% of Arrow Electronics worth $3,091,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Arrow Electronics alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics by 208.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,343,090 shares of the technology company's stock worth $151,930,000 after purchasing an additional 908,185 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Arrow Electronics by 163.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,176,527 shares of the technology company's stock worth $133,089,000 after buying an additional 730,408 shares during the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its stake in Arrow Electronics by 44.1% during the 4th quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 1,548,925 shares of the technology company's stock worth $175,214,000 after buying an additional 473,909 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in shares of Arrow Electronics by 14.8% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,474,074 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $280,138,000 after acquiring an additional 318,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Arrow Electronics in the fourth quarter worth approximately $14,435,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Arrow Electronics from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Arrow Electronics has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $121.25.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Arrow Electronics

Arrow Electronics Stock Performance

NYSE ARW opened at $119.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.46. The stock's fifty day moving average is $108.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $86.50 and a fifty-two week high of $137.80.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.33. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company's quarterly revenue was down 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.41 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Arrow Electronics news, Director Gail Hamilton sold 1,458 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total transaction of $178,444.62. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 101 shares of the company's stock, valued at $12,361.39. This trade represents a 93.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William F. Austen bought 1,900 shares of Arrow Electronics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $104.12 per share, for a total transaction of $197,828.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,858 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $818,174.96. This trade represents a 31.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,763 shares of company stock valued at $824,095 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company's stock.

Arrow Electronics Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Arrow Electronics, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Arrow Electronics wasn't on the list.

While Arrow Electronics currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here