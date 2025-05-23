University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. reduced its position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC - Free Report) by 15.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,551 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,128 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Kraft Heinz were worth $1,675,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Generali Investments Management Co LLC bought a new position in Kraft Heinz during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new position in Kraft Heinz in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Kennondale Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kraft Heinz in the 4th quarter worth about $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.17% of the company's stock.

Kraft Heinz Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of KHC stock opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $28.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.02. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $26.18 and a 52 week high of $36.53. The stock has a market cap of $31.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.02. Kraft Heinz had a return on equity of 7.58% and a net margin of 10.62%. The company had revenue of $6 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.69 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kraft Heinz Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.04%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Kraft Heinz's dividend payout ratio is presently 73.06%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KHC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup reiterated a "sell" rating and set a $27.00 target price (down from $28.00) on shares of Kraft Heinz in a report on Friday, April 4th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Kraft Heinz from $31.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Barclays cut their target price on Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Kraft Heinz from $34.00 to $30.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $28.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and fifteen have given a hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $30.65.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Kraft Heinz

Kraft Heinz Company Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in North America and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy products, meals, meats, refreshment beverages, coffee, and other grocery products under the Kraft, Oscar Mayer, Heinz, Philadelphia, Lunchables, Velveeta, Ore-Ida, Maxwell House, Kool-Aid, Jell-O, Heinz, ABC, Master, Quero, Kraft, Golden Circle, Wattie's, Pudliszki, and Plasmon brands.

