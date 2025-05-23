University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Grows Position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG - Free Report) by 405.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,669 shares of the medical equipment provider's stock after buying an additional 2,141 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $1,393,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berbice Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Parvin Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Intuitive Surgical during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. BankPlus Trust Department acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Hurley Capital LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. 83.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ISRG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $575.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Intuitive Surgical from $475.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $670.00 to $575.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $510.00 to $470.00 and set an "in-line" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, BTIG Research set a $560.00 price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, April 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $596.05.

Shares of ISRG opened at $542.67 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.66, a PEG ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 1.70. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $510.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $537.67. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $396.15 and a twelve month high of $616.00.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.10. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 27.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 6.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Brian Edward Miller sold 8,900 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $485.07, for a total transaction of $4,317,123.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,758 shares in the company, valued at $2,793,033.06. This represents a 60.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Fredrik Widman sold 810 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $573.78, for a total transaction of $464,761.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 473 shares in the company, valued at $271,397.94. This represents a 63.13% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 32,700 shares of company stock worth $16,865,621 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company's stock.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System that enables complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

