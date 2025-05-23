University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Has $2.41 Million Holdings in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX - Free Report) by 47.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 74,672 shares of the transportation company's stock after selling 68,213 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in CSX were worth $2,410,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get CSX alerts: Sign Up

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of CSX by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 117,579 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $3,794,000 after purchasing an additional 15,029 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in CSX during the fourth quarter worth about $1,084,000. Waycross Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Waycross Partners LLC now owns 619,471 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $19,990,000 after buying an additional 40,611 shares in the last quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. increased its holdings in shares of CSX by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Verde Servicos Internacionais S.A. now owns 426,348 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $13,758,000 after buying an additional 118,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. now owns 112,770 shares of the transportation company's stock valued at $3,639,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.57% of the company's stock.

CSX Stock Performance

CSX stock opened at $30.64 on Friday. CSX Co. has a 1-year low of $26.22 and a 1-year high of $37.10. The business's 50-day moving average price is $28.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.71. The firm has a market cap of $57.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 16th. The transportation company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). CSX had a net margin of 23.95% and a return on equity of 28.15%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.53 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that CSX Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

CSX Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.70%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. CSX's payout ratio is currently 31.14%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on CSX in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a "hold" rating and a $34.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $35.00 price target on shares of CSX in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of CSX from $37.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on CSX from $31.00 to $28.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $33.90.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CSX

CSX Company Profile

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It also transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CSX, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CSX wasn't on the list.

While CSX currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here