University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Has $4.80 Million Stake in DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. reduced its stake in shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NASDAQ:DASH - Free Report) by 19.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,592 shares of the company's stock after selling 6,997 shares during the quarter. DoorDash comprises 0.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in DoorDash were worth $4,796,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in DoorDash by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 31,323,404 shares of the company's stock worth $5,254,501,000 after acquiring an additional 317,502 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in DoorDash by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,153,265 shares of the company's stock worth $2,038,712,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,160 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of DoorDash by 25.0% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,749,810 shares of the company's stock worth $796,781,000 after purchasing an additional 949,414 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,654,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $780,858,000 after buying an additional 1,869,866 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in DoorDash by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,558,821 shares of the company's stock worth $763,198,000 after buying an additional 86,667 shares during the period. 90.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DoorDash Stock Performance

Shares of DASH opened at $200.87 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.32 and a 52-week high of $215.25. The firm has a market cap of $85.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 743.96 and a beta of 1.68. The business's fifty day moving average is $187.51 and its 200-day moving average is $183.44.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.39 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $3.10 billion. DoorDash had a return on equity of 1.67% and a net margin of 1.15%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post 2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at DoorDash

In other DoorDash news, CFO Ravi Inukonda sold 14,715 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.52, for a total value of $2,891,791.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 338,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,434,568.60. This trade represents a 4.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Stanley Tang sold 45,410 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.21, for a total value of $8,228,746.10. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 18,285 shares in the company, valued at $3,313,424.85. The trade was a 71.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 101,612 shares of company stock valued at $18,808,326 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.83% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DASH has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $201.00 to $198.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Roth Capital set a $191.00 price target on shares of DoorDash and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of DoorDash from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their target price on shares of DoorDash from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have given a buy rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $209.97.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

See Also

