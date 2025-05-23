University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Has $4.90 Million Stock Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI - Free Report) by 2,570.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,871 shares of the business services provider's stock after purchasing an additional 22,977 shares during the quarter. Fiserv accounts for about 0.6% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Fiserv were worth $4,904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Fiserv alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at $1,406,452,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fiserv during the 4th quarter valued at about $614,982,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Fiserv by 343.7% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,806,579 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $576,527,000 after purchasing an additional 2,174,025 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Fiserv by 65.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,437,246 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $1,116,919,000 after purchasing an additional 2,153,554 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in Fiserv by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,568,895 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $2,376,482,000 after buying an additional 2,126,419 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.98% of the company's stock.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $161.38 on Friday. Fiserv, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.25 and a twelve month high of $238.59. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $198.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $209.28. The firm has a market cap of $89.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.94, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.97.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The business services provider reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.08 by $0.06. Fiserv had a net margin of 15.31% and a return on equity of 17.93%. The firm had revenue of $4.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.86 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.88 earnings per share. Fiserv's revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fiserv announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, February 20th that authorizes the company to buyback 60,000,000 outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $237.00 price target on Fiserv in a report on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Fiserv from $265.00 to $255.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 25th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $240.00 to $200.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut shares of Fiserv from a "neutral" rating to a "sell" rating and set a $145.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Mizuho set a $200.00 price target on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $224.20.

Get Our Latest Research Report on FI

Fiserv Company Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

See Also

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Fiserv, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Fiserv wasn't on the list.

While Fiserv currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here