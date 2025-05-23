University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Invests $3.36 Million in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,360 shares of the software company's stock, valued at approximately $3,358,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company's stock valued at $849,858,000 after purchasing an additional 2,307,960 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $632,566,000. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Autodesk during the 4th quarter worth approximately $544,381,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Autodesk by 43.7% in the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,206,237 shares of the software company's stock valued at $652,127,000 after acquiring an additional 670,699 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company's stock valued at $902,597,000 after acquiring an additional 667,763 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.24% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently weighed in on ADSK shares. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Autodesk from $285.00 to $265.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Autodesk from $350.00 to $345.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Autodesk from $300.00 to $280.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 9th. Scotiabank lowered their price objective on Autodesk from $360.00 to $315.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on Autodesk from $400.00 to $350.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $323.59.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director John T. Cahill bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at $534,200. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Autodesk Stock Performance

NASDAQ:ADSK opened at $295.00 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $270.94 and a 200-day moving average of $286.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

