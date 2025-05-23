University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Makes New $3.59 Million Investment in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 12,982 shares of the health services provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,585,000.

Get The Cigna Group alerts: Sign Up

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TCTC Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Collier Financial acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Transce3nd LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Heck Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Cigna Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at The Cigna Group

In other news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,406 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $8,173,499.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,767 shares in the company, valued at $39,367,568.04. The trade was a 17.19% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Raymond James reissued a "strong-buy" rating and issued a $360.00 price target (down previously from $415.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of The Cigna Group in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $355.00 price target on The Cigna Group in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $348.00 to $374.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $379.33.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on The Cigna Group

The Cigna Group Trading Down 1.4%

CI opened at $312.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The Cigna Group has a 52 week low of $262.03 and a 52 week high of $370.83. The business's 50 day moving average is $325.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $310.07. The firm has a market cap of $83.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $6.35 by $0.39. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $60.39 billion. The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $6.47 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group's payout ratio is currently 33.44%.

The Cigna Group Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider The Cigna Group, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and The Cigna Group wasn't on the list.

While The Cigna Group currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here