University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Purchases 6,512 Shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lifted its position in shares of The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2,615.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 6,761 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,512 shares during the period. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,133,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Cladis Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,807 shares of the company's stock worth $806,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 27,690 shares of the company's stock worth $4,642,000 after acquiring an additional 549 shares during the period. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Berkshire Asset Management LLC PA now owns 236,616 shares of the company's stock worth $38,833,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. Strategic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 55,912 shares of the company's stock valued at $9,374,000 after acquiring an additional 1,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Richard C. Young & CO. LTD. now owns 123,853 shares of the company's stock valued at $20,764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,568 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $200.00 to $181.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 25th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $185.00 to $180.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Redburn Atlantic downgraded shares of Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $161.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $178.52.

In related news, CEO Gary A. Coombe sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.68, for a total transaction of $6,078,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 22,051 shares in the company, valued at $3,829,817.68. This represents a 61.35% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Moses Victor Javier Aguilar sold 10,520 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $1,669,208.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 25,182 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,995,627.94. The trade was a 29.47% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 64,520 shares of company stock valued at $10,999,268. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:PG opened at $165.05 on Friday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $156.58 and a 1-year high of $180.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The business has a 50 day moving average of $164.22 and a 200 day moving average of $167.29. The company has a market capitalization of $386.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $19.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $20.42 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 18.35% and a return on equity of 33.00%. The firm's revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 21st were paid a dividend of $1.0568 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 21st. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.98%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric and Home Care, and Baby, Feminine and Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

