University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Purchases New Stake in American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of American Woodmark Co. (NASDAQ:AMWD - Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 14,195 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $1,129,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. owned about 0.09% of American Woodmark at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWD. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in American Woodmark by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 489,517 shares of the company's stock worth $38,931,000 after purchasing an additional 5,955 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of American Woodmark by 266.0% in the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 372,390 shares of the company's stock worth $29,616,000 after acquiring an additional 270,644 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Woodmark by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 342,452 shares of the company's stock valued at $27,235,000 after acquiring an additional 11,891 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in American Woodmark by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 304,582 shares of the company's stock worth $24,223,000 after purchasing an additional 7,870 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY acquired a new position in American Woodmark in the fourth quarter worth $23,954,000. 95.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zelman & Associates restated an "underperform" rating on shares of American Woodmark in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Wall Street Zen cut American Woodmark from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wolfe Research lowered shares of American Woodmark from an "outperform" rating to a "peer perform" rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their price objective on shares of American Woodmark from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Shares of American Woodmark stock opened at $57.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 1.05. American Woodmark Co. has a 1-year low of $52.20 and a 1-year high of $106.57. The business's fifty day moving average price is $58.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $72.84. The company has a market capitalization of $848.27 million, a P/E ratio of 8.55 and a beta of 1.34.

American Woodmark (NASDAQ:AMWD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $397.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $405.72 million. American Woodmark had a net margin of 5.90% and a return on equity of 12.70%.

American Woodmark Corporation manufactures and distributes kitchen, bath, office, home organization, and hardware products for the remodelling and new home construction markets in the United States. The company offers made-to-order and cash and carry products. It also provides turnkey installation services to its direct builder customers through a network of eight service centers.

