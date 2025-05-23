University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Raises Stock Holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in Sea Limited (NYSE:SE - Free Report) by 16.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,674 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock after acquiring an additional 2,055 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in SEA were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of SE. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of SEA during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in SEA in the 4th quarter valued at $315,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SEA by 60.9% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,927 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock valued at $417,000 after buying an additional 1,487 shares during the period. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in SEA during the 4th quarter worth $287,000. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of SEA by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the Internet company based in Singapore's stock worth $315,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.53% of the company's stock.

SE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on SEA from $135.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, March 31st. Phillip Securities upgraded shares of SEA from a "moderate sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of SEA from $135.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 7th. Wedbush reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of SEA in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on shares of SEA from $131.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $145.23.

SEA stock opened at $160.71 on Friday. Sea Limited has a 1 year low of $55.00 and a 1 year high of $165.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a current ratio of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $132.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $122.34. The company has a market cap of $94.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,071.40 and a beta of 1.70.

SEA (NYSE:SE - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The Internet company based in Singapore reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.28). SEA had a return on equity of 1.40% and a net margin of 0.64%. The firm had revenue of $4.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 29.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Sea Limited will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

Sea Ltd. is an internet and mobile platform company, which engages in the provision of online gaming services. It operates through the following segments: Digital Entertainment, E-Commerce, and Digital Financial Services. The Digital Entertainment segment offers and develops mobile and PC online games.

