University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 21,954 Shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lessened its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 57.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,265 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 21,954 shares during the quarter. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,900,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bfsg LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. 89.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Capital One Financial Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of Capital One Financial stock opened at $188.30 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average price is $177.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $184.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a PE ratio of 16.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.13. Capital One Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $128.23 and a 52-week high of $210.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $4.06 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.31. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 9.46%. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. On average, analysts expect that Capital One Financial Co. will post 15.65 EPS for the current year.

Capital One Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. Capital One Financial's dividend payout ratio is currently 20.15%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on COF shares. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Argus raised shares of Capital One Financial to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Baird R W raised Capital One Financial from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $215.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $190.00 target price on shares of Capital One Financial and gave the stock a "sector perform" rating in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Capital One Financial currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $207.60.

Insider Activity at Capital One Financial

In related news, Director Ann F. Hackett sold 1,658 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.70, for a total value of $329,444.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 56,244 shares in the company, valued at $11,175,682.80. The trade was a 2.86% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Michael Zamsky sold 9,560 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.40, for a total value of $1,906,264.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,089 shares in the company, valued at $4,005,746.60. This represents a 32.24% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.26% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

