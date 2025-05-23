University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Sells 7,457 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL - Free Report) by 13.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,966 shares of the electronics maker's stock after selling 7,457 shares during the period. TE Connectivity comprises about 0.8% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $6,715,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 117.6% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 198 shares of the electronics maker's stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. Fairway Wealth LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity during the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Webster Bank N. A. purchased a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.43% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, insider Aaron Kyle Stucki sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $800,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,646 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,783,360. The trade was a 17.45% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Shadrak W. Kroeger sold 25,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.77, for a total value of $3,669,250.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,976 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,812,497.52. This trade represents a 49.04% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 174,675 shares of company stock valued at $27,062,559 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TEL has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded TE Connectivity from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. UBS Group restated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 target price (up from $155.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Bank of America upped their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.30.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of TEL opened at $158.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $143.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $146.95. The stock has a market cap of $47.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.24. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $116.30 and a one year high of $164.11.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The electronics maker reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.97 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 18.82% and a net margin of 12.10%. The company's revenue was up 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 8.05 EPS for the current year.

TE Connectivity Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 21st will be paid a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 21st. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a positive change from TE Connectivity's previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. TE Connectivity's dividend payout ratio is presently 62.42%.

TE Connectivity Company Profile

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaPacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

