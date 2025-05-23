University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Takes Position in The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new position in shares of The Allstate Co. (NYSE:ALL - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 17,635 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $3,400,000.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Merit Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in Allstate by 78.9% in the fourth quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,909 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Allstate in the fourth quarter worth about $218,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Allstate by 55.3% during the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 22,596 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $4,356,000 after acquiring an additional 8,046 shares during the last quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Allstate by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Atomi Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,746 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $529,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Allstate by 61.9% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 3,191 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $615,000 after purchasing an additional 1,220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ALL shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price target on shares of Allstate from $228.00 to $235.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Wall Street Zen raised Allstate from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Allstate from $183.00 to $172.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Raymond James reiterated a "strong-buy" rating and set a $250.00 price target (up previously from $240.00) on shares of Allstate in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Allstate from $217.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $225.20.

Allstate Price Performance

Allstate stock opened at $202.44 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.32. The company's fifty day moving average price is $199.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $196.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.36. The Allstate Co. has a 1 year low of $156.66 and a 1 year high of $212.91.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The insurance provider reported $3.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.98 by ($0.45). Allstate had a return on equity of 28.20% and a net margin of 7.28%. The firm had revenue of $14.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.41 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $5.13 earnings per share. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Allstate Co. will post 18.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Allstate Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Allstate's previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. Allstate's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.32%.

Allstate announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, February 26th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the insurance provider to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Allstate Profile

The Allstate Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. It operates in five segments: Allstate Protection; Protection Services; Allstate Health and Benefits; Run-off Property-Liability; and Corporate and Other segments.

