University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,101 shares of the credit services provider's stock after selling 1,001 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.9% of University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co.'s holdings in Mastercard were worth $7,425,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $6,022,224,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Mastercard in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $837,017,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Mastercard by 79,739.7% in the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,555,277 shares of the credit services provider's stock valued at $818,962,000 after buying an additional 1,553,329 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Mastercard by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,149,181 shares of the credit services provider's stock worth $4,817,684,000 after buying an additional 1,207,787 shares during the period. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 4th quarter worth approximately $617,303,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.28% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna increased their target price on Mastercard from $605.00 to $670.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $650.00 to $652.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Monday, May 5th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mastercard from $660.00 to $640.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Mastercard from $595.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Mastercard from $618.00 to $665.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $606.25.

Mastercard Stock Performance

NYSE MA opened at $569.74 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $519.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. Mastercard Incorporated has a twelve month low of $428.86 and a twelve month high of $588.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $539.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $537.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The credit services provider reported $3.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.16. Mastercard had a net margin of 45.71% and a return on equity of 188.47%. The business had revenue of $7.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.31 EPS. The business's revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 15.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 15,775 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $550.16, for a total value of $8,678,774.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 84,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $46,692,629.36. The trade was a 15.67% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 7,132 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $534.68, for a total transaction of $3,813,337.76. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,524 shares in the company, valued at $18,459,292.32. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 23,207 shares of company stock valued at $12,664,529. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

