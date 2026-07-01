USS Investment Management Ltd Increases Position in Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

USS Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 195,066 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 5,231 shares during the quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $65,857,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology during the fourth quarter worth $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 411.9% in the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Amundi increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $1,424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,319 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after purchasing an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 40,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $536.26, for a total transaction of $21,450,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 424,503 shares in the company, valued at approximately $227,643,978.78. This trade represents a 8.61% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 24,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, April 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.35, for a total value of $10,112,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 224,021 shares in the company, valued at $94,391,248.35. This trade represents a 9.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 146,000 shares of company stock worth $117,926,445. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MU. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $1,300.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,050.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Susquehanna raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. TD Cowen raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,500.00 price target on shares of Micron Technology in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have issued a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,263.76.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Micron Technology

Key Micron Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Micron Technology Stock Up 0.8%

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $1,154.29 on Wednesday. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $103.38 and a 12-month high of $1,255.00. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 trillion, a PE ratio of 26.13 and a beta of 2.16. The company has a current ratio of 3.42, a quick ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $844.97 and a 200 day moving average of $539.17.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a net margin of 55.91% and a return on equity of 71.13%. The company had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.91 EPS. Micron Technology's quarterly revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 71.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Investors of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 1.36%.

Micron Technology Profile

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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