Valero Energy Corporation $VLO Shares Sold by Vinva Investment Management Ltd

Vinva Investment Management Ltd lowered its stake in shares of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO - Free Report) by 13.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,100 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 1,997 shares during the period. Vinva Investment Management Ltd's holdings in Valero Energy were worth $1,764,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in Valero Energy by 17.3% in the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,490 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Valero Energy by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 472,863 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $62,451,000 after purchasing an additional 15,323 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 14.4% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 139,960 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $18,485,000 after buying an additional 17,595 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Valero Energy by 72.6% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 7,904 shares of the oil and gas company's stock worth $1,044,000 after buying an additional 3,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Valero Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,459 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.69% of the company's stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on VLO shares. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Valero Energy in a research note on Wednesday, October 8th. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $183.00 price target on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Friday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Valero Energy from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, November 14th. Erste Group Bank initiated coverage on Valero Energy in a research note on Monday, November 10th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their target price on Valero Energy from $135.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an "in-line" rating in a research report on Friday, September 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $182.00.

In related news, CFO Jason W. Fraser sold 9,933 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $174.02, for a total transaction of $1,728,540.66. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 134,196 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,352,787.92. The trade was a 6.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.04% of the company's stock.

Shares of Valero Energy stock opened at $176.76 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.90, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $169.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $151.33. Valero Energy Corporation has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $185.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.09.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 23rd. The oil and gas company reported $3.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.15 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $32.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $28.80 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 1.21%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Valero Energy Corporation will post 7.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 20th will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 20th. Valero Energy's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 94.36%.

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

