Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Stake in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. increased its position in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP - Free Report) by 10,921.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,126 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after purchasing an additional 65,526 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $3,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Microchip Technology by 781.0% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 31,646 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 28,054 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 25.4% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 542,005 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $31,084,000 after purchasing an additional 109,885 shares in the last quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 15,952 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Microchip Technology in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $269,000. Finally, TIAA Trust National Association boosted its holdings in Microchip Technology by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 11,055 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $634,000 after purchasing an additional 810 shares in the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Microchip Technology from $78.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from an "underperform" rating to a "neutral" rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $65.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $69.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Microchip Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $75.70.

Microchip Technology Price Performance

Microchip Technology stock opened at $69.21 on Friday. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a 52-week low of $34.13 and a 52-week high of $89.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $67.83 and a 200-day moving average of $57.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -6,921.00, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Microchip Technology had a negative net margin of 0.01% and a positive return on equity of 8.55%. The company had revenue of $970.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $962.86 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was down 26.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 1.03 EPS for the current year.

Microchip Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 22nd were given a $0.455 dividend. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. Microchip Technology's payout ratio is currently -18,200.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microchip Technology

In other news, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,015 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.78, for a total value of $112,396.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 34,313 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,913,979.14. This represents a 5.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Karlton D. Johnson sold 494 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $29,980.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 3,468 shares of the company's stock, valued at $210,472.92. This trade represents a 12.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of smart, connected, and secure embedded control solutions in the Americas, Europe, and Asia. The company offers general purpose 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit mixed-signal microcontrollers; 32-bit embedded mixed-signal microprocessors; and specialized microcontrollers for automotive, industrial, computing, communications, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity applications.

