Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB - Free Report) by 16.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock after purchasing an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in LyondellBasell Industries were worth $3,043,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rossby Financial LCC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 398 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 466 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 107.6% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 548 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 284 shares during the period. Finally, TruNorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LYB shares. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $81.00 to $65.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Barclays cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $72.00 to $62.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Wall Street Zen lowered LyondellBasell Industries from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Bank Of America (Bofa) cut their price target on LyondellBasell Industries from $56.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $66.00.

LyondellBasell Industries Stock Performance

NYSE:LYB opened at $64.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.77, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $65.86. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. has a fifty-two week low of $51.11 and a fifty-two week high of $100.46.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $7.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $7.69 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a return on equity of 13.19% and a net margin of 2.81%. The business's revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.53 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries N.V. will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

LyondellBasell Industries Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 9th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $1.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $5.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.56%. This is a boost from LyondellBasell Industries's previous quarterly dividend of $1.34. LyondellBasell Industries's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 169.14%.

LyondellBasell Industries Company Profile

LyondellBasell Industries N.V. operates as a chemical company in the United States, Germany, Mexico, Italy, Poland, France, Japan, China, the Netherlands, and internationally. The company operates in six segments: Olefins and PolyolefinsAmericas; Olefins and PolyolefinsEurope, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

Further Reading

