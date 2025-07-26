Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Boosts Stock Position in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its holdings in NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP - Free Report) by 17.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 45,262 shares of the data storage provider's stock after buying an additional 6,670 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in NetApp were worth $3,976,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 7,024,456 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $815,402,000 after purchasing an additional 888,671 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,123,228 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $362,544,000 after purchasing an additional 529,471 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,986,330 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $346,653,000 after purchasing an additional 220,393 shares during the last quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Beutel Goodman & Co Ltd. now owns 2,887,795 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $335,215,000 after purchasing an additional 12,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of NetApp by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,824,327 shares of the data storage provider's stock worth $327,848,000 after purchasing an additional 550,607 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.17% of the company's stock.

NetApp Trading Up 0.3%

NASDAQ:NTAP opened at $104.94 on Friday. NetApp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.84 and a 12 month high of $135.45. The business's 50-day moving average is $103.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.03 billion, a PE ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.42.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.72 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 18.05% and a return on equity of 126.96%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 5.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NetApp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. NetApp's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.62%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Lorenzo Daniel De sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.77, for a total transaction of $29,828.54. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 455 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $44,940.35. This trade represents a 39.89% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Elizabeth M. O'callahan sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.84, for a total transaction of $106,840.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 24,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,590,976.84. This trade represents a 3.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 18,302 shares of company stock worth $1,920,479 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on NTAP shares. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an "in-line" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated a "cautious" rating on shares of NetApp in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of NetApp from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Friday, May 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, NetApp presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $118.86.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp E/EF series, and NetApp StorageGRID.

