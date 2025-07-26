Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Buys 16,285 Shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS - Free Report) by 91.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 34,136 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 16,285 shares during the period. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $3,755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,704,334 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,979,695,000 after purchasing an additional 414,710 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,979,909 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,384,567,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,452 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,895,828 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $1,373,964,000 after purchasing an additional 268,278 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in United Parcel Service during the fourth quarter worth about $1,075,393,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in United Parcel Service by 9.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,391,605 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $932,081,000 after purchasing an additional 648,539 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.26% of the company's stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on United Parcel Service from $126.00 to $114.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Galvan Research cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $147.00 to $133.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 9th. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 31st. HSBC downgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $105.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $111.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $118.22.

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $103.59 on Friday. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $100.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $107.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.55 and a 1 year high of $145.01.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $21.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.25 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 40.15%. The firm's quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Monday, May 19th were paid a $1.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 19th. This represents a $6.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.33%. United Parcel Service's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 95.63%.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

