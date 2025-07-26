Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Grows Position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS - Free Report) by 10.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 58,887 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,450 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in General Mills were worth $3,521,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,488,451 shares of the company's stock valued at $923,907,000 after buying an additional 136,895 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in General Mills by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,123,387 shares of the company's stock valued at $581,903,000 after buying an additional 2,341,137 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in General Mills by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,061,793 shares of the company's stock valued at $514,101,000 after buying an additional 1,253,483 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in General Mills during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $496,484,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its position in General Mills by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,846,576 shares of the company's stock valued at $436,606,000 after buying an additional 561,731 shares in the last quarter. 75.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Mills Stock Performance

Shares of GIS opened at $51.10 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $52.69 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.62. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.04 and a 12-month high of $75.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.72 billion and a PE ratio of 12.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.02. General Mills had a return on equity of 24.88% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $4.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.60 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.01 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

General Mills Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 10th will be paid a $0.61 dividend. This is an increase from General Mills's previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 10th. General Mills's payout ratio is presently 59.51%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of General Mills from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $68.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Monday, June 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Wells Fargo & Company set a $53.00 price objective on shares of General Mills and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an "underweight" rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $53.00) on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of General Mills from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, General Mills currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $59.73.

General Mills Company Profile

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates through four segments: North America Retail; International; Pet; and North America Foodservice. It offers grain, ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and savory snacks, ice cream and frozen desserts, unbaked and fully baked frozen dough products, frozen hot snacks, ethnic meals, side dish mixes, frozen breakfast and entrees, nutrition bars, and frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

