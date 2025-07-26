Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $17.53 Million Holdings in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its holdings in CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,783 shares of the information technology services provider's stock after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.22% of CACI International worth $17,533,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of CACI. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in CACI International by 91,931.1% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 112,278 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $41,197,000 after purchasing an additional 112,156 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 256.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 74,708 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $30,187,000 after purchasing an additional 53,724 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CACI International by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 90,078 shares of the information technology services provider's stock worth $33,051,000 after purchasing an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of CACI International by 51.9% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 46,919 shares of the information technology services provider's stock valued at $18,936,000 after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CACI International in the first quarter valued at about $4,999,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company's stock.

Get CACI International alerts: Sign Up

CACI International Price Performance

NYSE:CACI opened at $479.26 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a PE ratio of 22.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.66. CACI International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $318.60 and a 12 month high of $588.26. The company's 50-day moving average price is $463.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $422.76.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $6.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.53 by $0.70. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.13 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 15.23%. CACI International's quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $5.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CACI International, Inc. will post 23.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on CACI International from $438.00 to $513.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Cowen reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of CACI International in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on CACI International from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on CACI International in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $576.00 target price for the company. Finally, William Blair raised CACI International from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, July 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $522.23.

Check Out Our Latest Report on CACI International

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of expertise and technology to enterprise and mission customers in support of national security in the intelligence, defense, and federal civilian sectors. The company operates through two segments, Domestic Operations and International Operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CACI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CACI International, Inc. (NYSE:CACI - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest and most accurate reporting. This story was reviewed by MarketBeat's editorial team prior to publication. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider CACI International, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and CACI International wasn't on the list.

While CACI International currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here