Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $20.80 Million Holdings in Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:STWD - Free Report) by 6.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,052,023 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 65,370 shares during the quarter. Starwood Property Trust makes up 1.6% of Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. owned 0.31% of Starwood Property Trust worth $20,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. World Investment Advisors boosted its position in Starwood Property Trust by 4.8% during the first quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 11,646 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the last quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel raised its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Investment Counsel now owns 21,225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Carnegie Lake Advisors LLC now owns 75,869 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,500,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Starwood Property Trust by 5.9% in the 1st quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 11,116 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $220,000 after buying an additional 616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Starwood Property Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 55,707 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,101,000 after buying an additional 725 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.82% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

STWD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.00 to $19.50 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Starwood Property Trust from $19.50 to $20.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Starwood Property Trust presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $21.70.

Starwood Property Trust Trading Up 0.8%

NYSE:STWD opened at $19.92 on Friday. The company's 50 day moving average is $20.15 and its 200-day moving average is $19.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. Starwood Property Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.59 and a 12 month high of $21.17. The firm has a market cap of $7.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 1.24.

Starwood Property Trust (NYSE:STWD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.01). Starwood Property Trust had a net margin of 17.26% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $418.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Starwood Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.88 EPS for the current year.

Starwood Property Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 30th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Starwood Property Trust's dividend payout ratio is presently 202.11%.

Starwood Property Trust Company Profile

Starwood Property Trust, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Commercial and Residential Lending, Infrastructure Lending, Property, and Investing and Servicing segments. The Commercial and Residential Lending segment originates, acquires, finances, and manages commercial first mortgages, non-agency residential mortgages, subordinated mortgages, mezzanine loans, preferred equity, commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS), and residential mortgage-backed securities, as well as other real estate and real estate-related debt investments, include distressed or non-performing loans.

