Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Has $4.18 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. grew its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Free Report) by 6.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 25,180 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.'s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 51,876 shares of the company's stock worth $7,502,000 after buying an additional 6,332 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 41,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,648,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 36,670 shares of the company's stock valued at $5,303,000 after acquiring an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $665,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.55% of the company's stock.

JNJ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Raymond James Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Erste Group Bank raised Johnson & Johnson from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $174.50.

Shares of Johnson & Johnson stock opened at $168.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $140.68 and a 12-month high of $169.99. The company has a market capitalization of $404.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.00, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $156.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $155.78.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 33.07%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.82 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Johnson & Johnson's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.61%.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

