Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Has $22.10 Million Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. $SPGI

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI - Free Report) by 76.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 42,292 shares of the business services provider's stock after buying an additional 18,379 shares during the period. Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V.'s holdings in S&P Global were worth $22,101,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in S&P Global by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,374,366 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $15,873,340,000 after buying an additional 117,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in S&P Global by 4.6% during the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,231,644 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $3,033,003,000 after buying an additional 274,285 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in S&P Global during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,398,991,000. Capital International Investors raised its holdings in S&P Global by 43.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,037,912 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,587,910,000 after buying an additional 922,433 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in S&P Global by 3.2% during the third quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,202,872 shares of the business services provider's stock valued at $1,072,160,000 after buying an additional 67,868 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, CEO Martina Cheung acquired 2,322 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $429.93 per share, for a total transaction of $998,297.46. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer owned 27,518 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $11,830,813.74. This trade represents a 9.22% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert Edward Jr. Moritz purchased 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $434.03 per share, for a total transaction of $500,002.56. Following the completion of the purchase, the director directly owned 1,152 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $500,002.56. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 5,974 shares of company stock worth $2,576,775. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

S&P Global Trading Up 1.5%

S&P Global stock opened at $419.53 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.68. The business's 50-day simple moving average is $424.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $458.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $124.18 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.08. S&P Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $381.61 and a 52 week high of $579.05.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 28th. The business services provider reported $4.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.82 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $4.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.08 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 17.26% and a net margin of 30.37%.The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.37 earnings per share. S&P Global has set its FY 2026 guidance at 19.400-19.650 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 19.61 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 29th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 29th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.9%. S&P Global's payout ratio is presently 24.56%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on SPGI. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on S&P Global from $556.00 to $557.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday, April 29th. Bank of America began coverage on S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, February 17th. They set a "buy" rating and a $575.00 target price on the stock. Barclays restated an "overweight" rating and set a $565.00 target price on shares of S&P Global in a report on Monday, February 23rd. Finally, UBS Group restated a "buy" rating on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, May 27th. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $546.39.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SPGI

S&P Global Company Profile

S&P Global is a leading provider of financial information, analytics and benchmark indices that serve investors, issuers, corporations and public institutions worldwide. The company operates through well-known businesses that include credit ratings, market intelligence and index licensing, as well as commodity and energy information services. Its products and services are used to assess creditworthiness, inform investment decisions, construct and track benchmark portfolios, and support risk and commodity market analysis.

S&P Global Ratings provides independent credit ratings, research and data used by fixed income investors and capital market participants to evaluate issuer and transaction risk.

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