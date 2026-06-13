Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. Makes New $23.56 Million Investment in GE Vernova Inc. $GEV

Van Lanschot Kempen Investment Management N.V. acquired a new position in shares of GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV - Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 36,052 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,563,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Torren Management LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. grew its position in GE Vernova by 344.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 40 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Watch Advisors INC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. ORG Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in GE Vernova by 241.7% during the 4th quarter. ORG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 41 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in GE Vernova during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on GEV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,110.00 to $1,250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $779.00 to $1,110.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,000.00 to $1,150.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of GE Vernova from $1,008.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of GE Vernova from $817.00 to $960.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $1,085.16.

Check Out Our Latest Report on GEV

Insider Buying and Selling at GE Vernova

In related news, CEO Victor Abate sold 4,819 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $948.08, for a total value of $4,568,797.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,835 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,739,726.80. This represents a 72.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Matthew Joseph Potvin sold 2,333 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,059.09, for a total transaction of $2,470,856.97. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer owned 3,549 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,758,710.41. This represents a 39.66% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.21% of the company's stock.

GE Vernova Trading Up 3.7%

GE Vernova stock opened at $940.14 on Friday. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $1,008.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $831.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. GE Vernova Inc. has a 12 month low of $474.21 and a 12 month high of $1,181.95. The stock has a market cap of $252.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.23.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The company reported $17.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.95 by $15.49. GE Vernova had a net margin of 23.81% and a return on equity of 43.97%. The business had revenue of $9.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.91 EPS. GE Vernova's revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that GE Vernova Inc. will post 14.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. GE Vernova's payout ratio is currently 5.83%.

GE Vernova Company Profile

GE Vernova is the energy-focused company formed from the energy businesses of General Electric and operates as a publicly listed entity on the NYSE under the ticker GEV. It is organized to design, manufacture and service equipment and systems used across the power generation and energy transition value chain, bringing together legacy capabilities in conventional power, renewables and grid technologies under a single corporate platform.

The company’s offerings span large-scale power-generation equipment such as gas and steam turbines and associated generators and controls, as well as renewable energy technologies including onshore and offshore wind platforms and hydro solutions.

Further Reading

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